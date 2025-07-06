India-US BTA negotiations throw up tricky farm trade riddles to solve

As the India-United States (US) Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations enter a crucial phase, the fate of three key agricultural commodities — maize, soybean, and soyoil — would be keenly watched.

According to sources, the US boasts of huge surpluses of all three commodities and is pushing to ease entry barriers as part of the deal. If the US has its way, it could have repercussions for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. But, the most immediate impact could be in Bihar, which goes to polls later this year.

Why maize is a big deal in Bihar