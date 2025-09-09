Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Late monsoon rains threaten kharif crop yields despite higher acreage

Late monsoon rains threaten kharif crop yields despite higher acreage

Normal acreage is the average area covered in the last five years

Kharif
premium

Aastha Gudwani, chief economist at Barclays India, said in a report that the excess rains had led to flooding across the northwest region, causing damage to crops and livelihoods.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The area covered under kharif crops crossed the normal acreage during the week ended September 5, but the late surge in monsoon rains, particularly in the northern, western, and central parts of the country, could affect yields. Normal acreage refers to the average area sown over the past five years.
 
Aastha Gudwani, chief economist at Barclays India, said in a report that the  excess rains had led to flooding across the northwest region, causing damage to crops and livelihoods.
 
 “Sowing is complete for the kharif season, but excess rains in the northwest and central regions could pose risks of crop
Topics : Kharif rains sowing agriculture economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon