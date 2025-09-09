Late monsoon rains threaten kharif crop yields despite higher acreage

The area covered under kharif crops crossed the normal acreage during the week ended September 5, but the late surge in monsoon rains, particularly in the northern, western, and central parts of the country, could affect yields. Normal acreage refers to the average area sown over the past five years.

Aastha Gudwani, chief economist at Barclays India, said in a report that the excess rains had led to flooding across the northwest region, causing damage to crops and livelihoods.

“Sowing is complete for the kharif season, but excess rains in the northwest and central regions could pose risks of crop