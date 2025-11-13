Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Low prices dampen sentiment in rabi sowing season despite good outlook

Low prices dampen sentiment in rabi sowing season despite good outlook

Things are in place for a good rabi harvest. But farmers must contend with poor prices for their kharif harvest. And that may have a knock-on effect on rabi prices in a vicious cycle

Adequate soil moisture, high reservoir levels and timely rains set the stage for a robust rabi season, but softening mandi prices and weak realisations continue to worry farmers.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Everything seems to be going for the Indian farmer these days but prices — thanks to a complex interplay of supply, demand, and government intervention.
 
Sowing in the rabi season, which runs from October to December,  has begun well, there is enough fertiliser to go around, the weather has been kind, and soil moisture is just right. 
“The good spell of dry weather after a vigorous monsoon and post-monsoon period and early arrival of winters have ensured that sowing of wheat is progressing very well this year which has been supplemented by the near- absence of any shortage of key
