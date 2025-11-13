Low prices dampen sentiment in rabi sowing season despite good outlook

Everything seems to be going for the Indian farmer these days but prices — thanks to a complex interplay of supply, demand, and government intervention.

Sowing in the rabi season, which runs from October to December, has begun well, there is enough fertiliser to go around, the weather has been kind, and soil moisture is just right.

“The good spell of dry weather after a vigorous monsoon and post-monsoon period and early arrival of winters have ensured that sowing of wheat is progressing very well this year which has been supplemented by the near- absence of any shortage of key