Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

India, the world’s largest producer of milk, is seeing a slowing of its rate of growth in production, latest data showed. Annual growth rate in milk production which has slowed from 3.83 per cent in FY23 to 3.78 per cent in 2023-24 fiscal, though the country continues to remain the world’s largest producer, with 239.3 million tonnes annually.

The growth rate in milk production was 6.62 per cent in 2017-18; 6.47 per cent in FY19; 5.69 per cent in FY20; 5.81 per cent in FY21; and 5.77 per cent in FY22.

The drop in growth has raised alarm bells within