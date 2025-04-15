Milk markets stare at a dry patch as summers kick in earlier than usual

As this year's summer season seems to have kicked in earlier than usual in several parts of India, milk markets are bracing for a longer lean season than usual.

Summer, or the 'lean season' in industry parlance, is usually when liquid milk supplies fall and reliance on skimmed milk powder (SMP) stocks - also called as products in some quarters - goes up. A good stock of SMP ensures that the lean months pass without any glitch in both prices and supplies.

Roughly, 10 litres of milk is needed to produce one kilogram of SMP. Companies rehydrate the SMP during