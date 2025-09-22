No-poach agreement in the works for India's OSAT and ATMP sector

Even as India ramps up its semiconductor industry, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) companies setting up plants in the country are informally discussing a proposal to restrict the cross-hiring of employees with less than three years’ experience at their current firms.

The move is aimed at helping companies recover the high costs of training employees in semiconductors — an industry that is still in its infancy in India.

Gunasegaran Archunan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Suchi Semicon, raised the idea in a LinkedIn post a day ago. He said that in recent