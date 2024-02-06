Sensex (    %)
                        
After curbs, non-basmati rice exports fell sharper than basmati rice

Data shows that though initially non-basmati rice exports remained unaffected but it started dropping soon thereafter

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Even as the Centre launched ‘Bharat’ rice priced at ~29 a kilogram across India on Tuesday, a data collated by traders and market participants showed that the government’s decision to curb exports of basmati and non-basmati rice from August last year has had an adverse impact on the latter, but not so much on basmati rice.

Last year, on August 26, the government imposed a 20 per cent import duty on parboiled rice and also a minimum export price (MEP) of $1,200 per tonne on basmati exports. Parboiled rice constituted almost 45 per cent of the total non-basmati
rice exports in

Topics : Basmati Basmati exports Non-basmati exports Basmati rice RICE

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

