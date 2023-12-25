Sensex (    %)
                        
Onion in a pickle, again: Here's why the humble bulb remains so volatile

Long-term solutions such as increasing the shelf life through irradiation technologies and converting fresh onions into pro­cessed flakes are available but have not been pursued with rigour: Experts

onion, farmers protest
Premium

Dip in wholesale prices in Lasalgaon and Pipalgaon markets triggered the recent neck-deep protests by farmers in Maharashtra

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
A few days ago, some farmers of Maharashtra buried themselves neck deep in pits filled with onions to protest against the sharp drop in the vegetable’s prices — the result of an export ban, hefty import duty, minimum export price (MEP), and a surge in new crop arrivals. Far away, reports said, consumers in Bangladesh and Nepal, both major buyers of Indian onion, are struggling with sky-high prices.
 
Onion prices have always been a hot topic and have on occasion been a critical factor in elections. They tend to fluctuate wildly because of limited centres of production, wide and growing

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
LinkedIN Icon