Onions farmers set to absorb maximum impact amid export tax issue

Chhaburao Jadhav, director at the Vinchur sub-APMC in Nashik, placed his hand on his chest as he recounted an incident involving difficult circumstances in the family of a farmer who had recently harvested onions. This farmer could not sell his harvest at any APMC because onion traders went on strike following the Centre’s decision to impose a 40 per cent export duty on onions.

But there was a glimmer of hope. The farmer, who had harvested nearly 45 quintals of onions this season, found a window of opportunity at the Vinchur market, where auctions were bustling.