PMFBY: Tech revamp boosts govt's crop insurance scheme, yields results

In the early days of the govern­ment’s marquee crop insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), its domi­nant image showed farmers hold­ing aloft claim settlement cheques of amo­unts as low as Rs 1. Regardless, the sch­eme had a rough start, amid insinuations that private insurance companies could be its biggest beneficiaries.



Unsurprisingly, in February 2020, more than three years after the scheme’s launch, the Union Cabinet made it optional for loanee farmers, in line with the National Democratic Alliance’s 2019 election promise. The Cabinet effected other changes to make it more farmer-friendly, such as capping the central subsidy for premium rates at 30 per cent in unirrigated areas and 25 per cent in irrigated areas. If states did