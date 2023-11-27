Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

PMFBY: Tech revamp boosts govt's crop insurance scheme, yields results

The Cabinet also decided that when states engaged any insurance company for PMFBY, the insurer would have to stay enrolled for at least three years, against the earlier provision of one to three years

crop insurance
Premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
10 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us
In the early days of the govern­ment’s marquee crop insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), its domi­nant image showed farmers hold­ing aloft claim settlement cheques of amo­unts as low as Rs 1. Regardless, the sch­eme had a rough start, amid insinuations that private insurance companies could be its biggest beneficiaries.
 
Unsurprisingly, in February 2020, more than three years after the scheme’s launch, the Union Cabinet made it optional for loanee farmers, in line with the National Democratic Alliance’s 2019 election promise. The Cabinet effected other changes to make it more farmer-friendly, such as capping the central subsidy for premium rates at 30 per cent in unirrigated areas and 25 per cent in irrigated areas. If states did

Also Read

Crop insurance scheme PMFBY makes comeback, enrollments jump

Govt likely to set aside Rs 30,000 crore for PM Fasal Bima Yojna expansion

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

Paddy procurement in Himachal touches 20,993 MT, surpassing 2022's purchase

Centre says certain onion consignments can be exported till Nov 30

ITC launches app to provide crop advisory, market access to Bengal farmers

India criticises Cairns members in Geneva talks on foodgrain stockholding

India developing sea protocols for fresh produce to boost ocean exports

Topics : PMFBY crop loss Crop Yields crop insurance schemes crop insurance policy crop insurance

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon