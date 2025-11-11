Rabi sowing starts on a positive, crop realisations continue to disappoint

The sowing of rabi crops has started on a very positive note driven by an extended monsoon and adequate soil moisture. Data from the department of agriculture through November 7, 2025, shows that rabi crops have been sown in around 13.03 million hectares (mn/ha) of land, which is 27.12 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.

Normally, rabi crops are sown in around 64 mn/ha across most parts of north India. Wheat, chana and mustard are the main rabi crops grown in India, and earling sowing of all three is higher this year until