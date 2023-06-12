close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Seeds of stagnation in Bt cotton: Can newer variants impact productivity?

Manufacturers said deferrals in introducing newer variants will seriously impact productivity

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Bt cotton
Premium

Bt cotton

6 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Last month, a meeting of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) decided to seek fresh information from Mahyco on the Bollgard-2 Round-up Ready Flex (BG-2 RRF), a second-generation variant of the genetically modified (GM) Bt cotton seed. Speci­fically, the GEAC wanted to recheck BG-2 RRF’s efficacy claims against certain target­ed pests, including the dreaded pink bollworm. The committee also wanted a revised analysis of the socioeconomic impact of the use of this hybrid.
This dossier has had a chequered history. It was first submitted in 2013, according to senior industry sources.

In 2016, it was voluntarily withdrawn in 2016 owing to problems with intellectual property rights with its principal partner, US-based Monsan­to. The dossier was resubmitted in November 2021, following which a panel was constituted to study it. In the first dossier, the socioeconomic assessment was conducted independently by Indian Council of Agr
Or

Also Read

Unacademy skips cash appraisal, speeds up ESOP vesting period by a year

Explained: How J&K's lithium find can be India's white oil moment

In the old tale of Kabuliwala, there is a South Asia trade mystery

Quality control order to control inferior silk import on the cards

Union Budget 2023-24: Push for ELS cotton yield to reduce imports

G20 agriculture ministers' meet in Hyderabad from June 15-17: Kishan Reddy

Bayer partners Cargill to bring digital solutions, market info to farmers

Raj govt to turn 1.20 lakh hectares of agri land into organic farming area

Over Rs 2 trillion paid to sugarcane farmers via DBT since 2017: UP CM

Studying market to adequately compensate sunflower growers: Haryana CM

Topics : BT cotton seeds Bt cotton

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'Defamatory' remarks against PM: HC extends relief to Rahul till Aug 2

legal, law, judiciary, order
3 min read

Govt transfers Rs 1.18 trn as third instalment of tax devolution to states

tax
2 min read

RBI permits banks to undertake compromise settlement of wilful defaults

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

Most Popular

In a first, Centre to review PLI scheme to sort out teething issues

PLI
3 min read

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

farmer
4 min read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon