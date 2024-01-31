Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Seeking balance between controlled, skewed pricing in favour of urea

Some in the industry fear a return of controls while others see positives in a govt circular, but the bigger issue is the skewed pricing in favour of urea

fertilisers agriculture
Premium

The ministry’s recent memorandum allows companies to charge profit over their total cost, including cost of production and a host of other items, or import according to three slabs

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
A few days back, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers issued an office memorandum that sought to cap the profit margin on the retail sale price of phosphate and potassic fertilisers charged by companies under the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) regime.
 
Di-ammonia phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MOP), and different grades of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) are the most commonly used non-urea fertilisers in the country. DAP is the second most-consumed. For urea, the largest consum­ed fertiliser, no such margin control has been proposed as it is already sold at a fixed rate that has not been revised for more than

Also Read

China's urea export curbs may not hit India much, push up global rates

Budget 2024: A glance Budget 2023 announcements for agriculture sector

The Red Sea crisis: Imported fertilisers paint mixed price picture

Govt approves NBS rates for Rabi season on phospatic, potassic fertilisers

Can allied sectors save agriculture from the blushes in FY24?

The Red Sea crisis: Imported fertilisers paint mixed price picture

Policy consistency needed to expand production choices for farmers: FinMin

Minister Munda launches framework to promote carbon market in agri sector

Cold snap helps India's wheat crop but warm weather forecasts pose risk

Rice export rates hit record highs on dwindling supplies, firm demand

Topics : Urea Agriculture Chemicals fertilisers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon