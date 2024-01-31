Seeking balance between controlled, skewed pricing in favour of urea

The ministry’s recent memorandum allows companies to charge profit over their total cost, including cost of production and a host of other items, or import according to three slabs

A few days back, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers issued an office memorandum that sought to cap the profit margin on the retail sale price of phosphate and potassic fertilisers charged by companies under the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) regime.



Di-ammonia phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MOP), and different grades of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) are the most commonly used non-urea fertilisers in the country. DAP is the second most-consumed. For urea, the largest consum­ed fertiliser, no such margin control has been proposed as it is already sold at a fixed rate that has not been revised for more than