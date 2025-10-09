UP clears food processing proposals worth ₹10K cr to boost rural economy

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has cleared food processing proposals worth more than ₹10,000 crore to boost the agricultural sector and rural economy.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya , who also holds the food processing portfolio, has invited private sector investment to leverage the vast potential in the agricultural and allied domains.

“The reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) rates on food products has stoked domestic demand. This will not only augment the farm income but also create new employment opportunities in the rural areas,” he said.

He added that the food processing value chain