Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Wheat leads as rabi sowing over in half of normal area, shows data

Wheat leads as rabi sowing over in half of normal area, shows data

Data showed that during the week ending November 21, rabi crops were sown in around 30.63 million hectares of land which is 12.32 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year

Wheat
premium

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also urged agricultural scientists to focus research on practical solutions that benefit farmers, ensure livelihood, and promote nutritious food and natural farming.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sowing of rabi crops continued at a brisk pace across most parts of North and Central India due to favourable weather and steady availability of critical inputs and strong reservoir levels. 
Till November 21, sowing is complete in around 48 per cent of the normal area under rabi crops. Normal area is the average acreage of the last five years for most crops. Data showed rabi crops were sown in around 30.63 million hectares, which is 12.32 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year. In this, wheat has been sown
Topics : Govt hikes MSP of rabi crops Rabi crops at risk Rabi oilseeds Rabi acreage Rabi crops rabi sowing Rabi crop
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon