Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Will a poor monsoon have the same effect in 2025 as it did earlier?

Will a poor monsoon have the same effect in 2025 as it did earlier?

India's agricultural sector is still largely dependent on the four-month-long Southwest monsoon, but that correlation may be weakening as irrigation infra develops

Climate change drought, famine
Premium

The La Nina which was expected to form around October 2024 was virtually absent till late December 2024. | Representational Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Think of the next few months as a kind of 'Lagaan' moment for economists, agri experts, and sundry policy wonks: all eyes will look to the skies, in a manner of speaking, as they wait for the monsoon forecast for 2025, an event of immense significance for the country, given it large agriculture-dependent workforce, as well as its monsoon-dependent agri sector. 
The June-September monsoon months determine not only agriculture production but also rural consumption and general economic growth. While recent studies show that India and particularly its agriculture have, of late, become somewhat resilient to the vagaries of the southwest
Topics : monsoons southwest monsoon World Bank Group Households

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon