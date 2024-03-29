Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A smooth ride: Electric 2-wheeler registrations cross 100K in a month again

As of Thursday, registrations of electric two-wheeler vehicles have already surpassed 100,031 - an increase of over 25 per cent compared to the previous month

charging, EV, Electric vehicle
Premium

Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric two-wheeler registrations on Thursday crossed the magical 100,000 mark for the second time since their launch in the country. They are now poised to create a new milestone by hitting the highest number of vehicles registered in a month, with three days remaining for March to end.
 
The reason: companies are aggressively liquidating their electric two-wheeler stocks through discounts and ensuring vehicle registrations by March 31, as failing to do so would result in bearing the subsidy cost under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME 2). The scheme is being replaced by a

Also Read

Electric two-wheeler companies to bear the brunt of paused FAME sops

Passenger vehicles, 3-wheelers report highest ever sales in October: Siam

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

TMS Ep623: RBI on Paytm, Hero E2W, investment strategy, Lakhpati Didi

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 11% in February, shows Siam data

Craze for SUVs too shall pass in years to come: Maruti's R C Bhargava

Xiaomi launches electric vehicle SU7 in China, starts from $30,000

Zetwerk bags order from Indian Oil to set up over 1,400 EV fast chargers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise prices on select vehicles from April 1

Toyota's global sales slip 7% in Feb, led by slumps in China, Japan

Topics : Electric vehicles in India automobile manufacturer automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon