A smooth ride: Electric 2-wheeler registrations cross 100K in a month again

Electric two-wheeler registrations on Thursday crossed the magical 100,000 mark for the second time since their launch in the country. They are now poised to create a new milestone by hitting the highest number of vehicles registered in a month, with three days remaining for March to end.



The reason: companies are aggressively liquidating their electric two-wheeler stocks through discounts and ensuring vehicle registrations by March 31, as failing to do so would result in bearing the subsidy cost under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME 2). The scheme is being replaced by a