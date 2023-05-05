close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A year into vehicle scrappage policy, car junkyards see low scrap value

The policy is, however, clear. From April 1, 2022, all vehicles of government and public sector units older than 15 years cannot ply on the roads any longer

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
Vehicle scrapping policy will lead to 20 dismantling units in India
Premium

Representative Image

5 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us
On a windy day this January, the first car to be sent to a scrapyard, a Hindustan Ambassador no less, was sent from Niti Aayog. Since then, close to 10,000 automobiles have reached the scrap yard, located just outside Delhi’s municipal limits, in Greater Noida.
Yet, for about a month, the first car also remained the sole car to have been scrapped under India’s vehicle scrappage policy that became operational in April 2022. Just as mandarins from a generation ago had found it difficult to build up an automobile manufacturing industry, sending the products to their end of life scrap yard destination is similarly difficult in India. 
The policy is, however, clear. From April 1, 2022, all vehicles of government and public sector units older than 15 years cannot ply on the roads any longer. From April this year, heavy commercial vehicles, such as trucks, older than 15 years, have to pass a mandatory fitness test. From June 1, 2024,
Or

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Cero plans to set up at least 100 vehicle scrapping centers by 2025

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

KTM India launched a more accessible 390 Adventure V with low seat variant

Automakers to launch six new SUVs in India in next two years: Report

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

Luxury car maker Audi India starts production of Q3 SUV at Aurangabad plant

Topics : Car scrapping Indian car market vehicle scrapping policy

First Published: May 05 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

A year into vehicle scrappage policy, car junkyards see low scrap value

Vehicle scrapping policy will lead to 20 dismantling units in India
5 min read

BJP organises special screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Story
4 min read

Telangana implementing action plan to spread Buddha's teachings: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Bad weather damages wheat, other crops in Himachal's Una district

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

ED, CBI won't help BJP get votes in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
4 min read

Tim Cook sees India at 'tipping point' for Apple as China pivot quickens

Tim Cook greets customers during the opening of the new Apple Saket store in New Delhi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon