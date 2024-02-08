After brisk start, electric vehicle penetration loses momentum in FY24

Even as the government debates whether to continue the FAME-II subsidy for electric vehicles (EVs), the share of such vehicles in overall sales is decelerating, after witnessing a heady growth in the first few years.

The penetration of EVs — electric two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, three- wheelers and other segments collectively — in the first 10 months of FY24 has been pegged at 4.3 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent in FY23, according to credit rating agency ICRA.

Presenting the data at a conclave of the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), ICRA said the penetration of EVs in FY23 grew sharply,