After brisk start, electric vehicle penetration loses momentum in FY24

Electric two-wheelers, which were expected to lead the charge, are a case in point, especially after the government sharply cut back the subsidy given to manufacturers in the middle of last year

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Even as the government debates whether to continue the FAME-II subsidy for electric vehicles (EVs), the share of such vehicles in overall sales is decelerating, after witnessing a heady growth in the first few years.

The penetration of EVs — electric two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, three- wheelers and other segments collectively — in the first 10 months of FY24 has been pegged at 4.3 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent in FY23, according to credit rating agency ICRA.

Presenting the data at a conclave of the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), ICRA said the penetration of EVs in FY23 grew sharply,

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

