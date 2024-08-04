Business Standard
As EV subsidies transition from FAME to EMPS, how is the industry coping?

The industry witnessed a decline after the expiry of FAME-II, despite the introduction of EMPS

In July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look
Representative Picture

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
In July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look at the calendar year 2024, EV sales have crossed a million in the first seven months. 

The July sales, say experts, were driven by widespread discounts and customers hurrying their purchases. Both can be attributed to the imminent expiry, due on July 31, of the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024.

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

