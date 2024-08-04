As EV subsidies transition from FAME to EMPS, how is the industry coping?

In July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look at the calendar year 2024, EV sales have crossed a million in the first seven months.

The July sales, say experts, were driven by widespread discounts and customers hurrying their purchases. Both can be attributed to the imminent expiry, due on July 31, of the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024.

In a twist,