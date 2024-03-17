Auto firms focus on network expansion in rural areas as PV sales beat urban

With rural sales in passenger vehicles (PV) growing consistently at a faster clip for the last five years, automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focusing on network expansion in smaller towns and rural pin codes.

On a high base of 4.2 million PVs sold in 2023-24, the industry estimates 2024-25 to clock a moderate three to five per cent growth in PV sales. The focus on network expansion in relatively newer markets thus becomes important this year.

"The rural sales growth vis-à-vis the urban sales growth has been consistently higher over several years. During the years hit by the pandemic,