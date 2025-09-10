Auto Inc's big data move: Vahan likely to take the wheel by January

Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are likely to shift to a Vahan-based system for forecasting production and dealer dispatches by January next year, senior industry executives said. The move aims to line up dispatches more closely with dealer inventory, preventing channel stock from ballooning.

Currently, passenger vehicle (PV) dealers are holding about 600,000 vehicles as sales have slowed in anticipation of Goods and Services Tax 2.0. High inventory levels create a working capital crunch at the retailer level.

Speaking at the 7th Fada Auto Retail Conclave, Tarun Garg, director and chief operating officer (sales, marketing, service, and product strategy) at