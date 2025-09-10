Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto Inc's big data move: Vahan likely to take the wheel by January

Auto Inc's big data move: Vahan likely to take the wheel by January

OEMs already favour retail market share based data to forecast production and dispatches

auto component industry, Kinetic Engineering, SAMIL, Samvardhana Motherson, localisation, trade tariffs, global trade, India auto exports, OEMs, auto components, electric vehicle components, automotive industry India, FY25, FY26, ICRA auto sector, di
premium

Tata Motors has also indicated that focusing on Vahan data and market share can help optimise channel inventory. | File Image

Sohini Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are likely to shift to a Vahan-based system for forecasting production and dealer dispatches by January next year, senior industry executives said. The move aims to line up dispatches more closely with dealer inventory, preventing channel stock from ballooning.
 
Currently, passenger vehicle (PV) dealers are holding about 600,000 vehicles as sales have slowed in anticipation of Goods and Services Tax 2.0. High inventory levels create a working capital crunch at the retailer level.
 
Speaking at the 7th Fada Auto Retail Conclave, Tarun Garg, director and chief operating officer (sales, marketing, service, and product strategy) at
Topics : PV market automotive industry retail market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon