Auto Q4 preview: Ebitda margins expected to rise for 4th quarter in a row

The fourth quarter of the 2023-34 fiscal witnessed a stable demand environment, though there were signs of volume growth moderation in some segments. “Demand largely remained intact for M&HCVs (medium and heavy commercial vehicles), tractors and domestic two-wheelers (2W), whereas growth moderated for passenger vehicles (PV) and light commercial vehicles (LCV). Two-wheeler exports remained weak,” highlighted Motilal Oswal analysts.

Axis Securities analysts pointed out that they expected revenues, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and profit after tax (PAT) to grow by 19 per cent, 29 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively, year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter.