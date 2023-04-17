close

Auto Q4 preview: Ebitda margins expected to rise for 4th quarter in a row

Analysts indicate that in future quarters, gross margins might come under pressure

Sohini Das Mumbai
car manufacturers
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Riding on the moderation in raw material cost and favourable forex, the automotive industry’s Ebitda margins are expected to improve in Q4FY23 for the fourth quarter in a row, analysts said.
Axis Securities analysts pointed out that they expected revenues, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and profit after tax (PAT) to grow by 19 per cent, 29 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively, year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter of the 2023-34 fiscal witnessed a stable demand environment, though there were signs of volume growth moderation in some segments. “Demand largely remained intact for M&HCVs (medium and heavy commercial vehicles), tractors and domestic two-wheelers (2W), whereas growth moderated for passenger vehicles (PV) and light commercial vehicles (LCV). Two-wheeler exports remained weak,” highlighted Motilal Oswal analysts.
Topics : Automotive | Auto industry | Q4 Results | Market news

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Business Standard
