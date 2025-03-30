Auto sales see 5% growth in FY25; EVs cross 2-million mark for first time

India’s automobile industry is set to close the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) with over 5 per cent growth, almost half of the 10 per cent rate it clocked during FY24, a slide which can partly be attributed to a sharp dip in March sales due to dampened consumer confidence.

While the automobile sales are expected to cross 26 million mark in FY25, the electric vehicle (EV) sales too may breach the 2-million mark for the first time in a financial year, up 20 per cent from 1.6 million in 2023-24.

A major spoilsport for FY25 was the sales in the