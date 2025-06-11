Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Automakers gear up to roll out EVs without rare earth magnets by FY27

While companies remain tight-lipped about the development, most acknowledge that such a transition is essential to align with the rapid growth of the EV sector

While India does possess rare earth reserves, mining and refining the material remains a highly polluting process, according to component manufacturers

Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

India’s automobile majors are preparing for a future less dependent on rare earth magnets (REMs), in an effort to safeguard the country’s burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector against global supply shocks. According to several industry insiders, nearly all leading passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers are now working towards launching vehicles powered by REM-free motors by 2026-27 (FY27).
 
While companies remain tight-lipped about the shift, most acknowledge that the transition is essential to match the pace of the sector’s growth. For years now, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component vendors have been developing technologies aimed at bypassing the need for REMs
