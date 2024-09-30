Bajaj Auto leads EV sales in Sep; Ola remains biggest player in e2W space

Bajaj Auto has become the top player in India's electric vehicle market by monthly volumes, across all categories, with over 25,000 sales and registrations in September. This comes on the back of a big push in expanding distribution by the company and steady demand of electric three-wheelers.



In September, the company – according to the latest Vahan data — recorded sales of 17,570 electric two-wheelers, 4,575 three-wheelers, and 3,000 Yulu low-speed electric bikes (based on company sales numbers), which do not require a licence and are not registered on Vahan. They are produced by Bajaj for a