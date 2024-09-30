Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Bajaj Auto leads EV sales in Sep; Ola remains biggest player in e2W space

Bajaj Auto leads EV sales in Sep; Ola remains biggest player in e2W space

Ather Energy, with the launch of Rizta electric scooter, has increased its market share to 14.2 per cent

bajaj auto
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto has become the top player in India's electric vehicle market by monthly volumes, across all categories, with over 25,000 sales and registrations in September. This comes on the back of a big push in expanding distribution by the company  and steady demand of electric three-wheelers.
 
In September, the company – according to the latest Vahan data — recorded sales of 17,570 electric two-wheelers, 4,575 three-wheelers, and 3,000 Yulu low-speed electric bikes (based on company sales numbers), which do not require a licence and are not registered on Vahan. They are produced by Bajaj for a
Topics : Bajaj Auto Auto sales Auto industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon