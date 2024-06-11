Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Charged-up: Bengaluru takes top spot in electric car registrations

Bengaluru is enthusiastically embracing not just electric cars, but electric two-wheelers also

electric vehicle
Premium

According to Jato Dynamics, Bengaluru and Pune have consistently been the top two cities for electric two-wheeler registrations in India over the last four years

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:08 AM IST
Bengaluru outpaced Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune in 2023 to become India’s leading city for electric car registrations. The city’s tech-savvy workforce, increased acceptability, zero road tax, subsidised electricity for EV charging, and a wide charging station network contributed to this surge.

Electric car registrations in Karnataka’s capital surged more than threefold in 2023 to 8,690 units, overtaking the growth witnessed in the other three cities, according to data from Jato Dynamics that Business Standard reviewed.

Bengaluru is not only embracing electric cars but also electric two-wheelers. The city, according to the data, has consistently held the top position in India for electric
Topics : Bengaluru Electric Vehicles Charging Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon