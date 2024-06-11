Charged-up: Bengaluru takes top spot in electric car registrations

According to Jato Dynamics, Bengaluru and Pune have consistently been the top two cities for electric two-wheeler registrations in India over the last four years

Bengaluru outpaced Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune in 2023 to become India’s leading city for electric car registrations. The city’s tech-savvy workforce, increased acceptability, zero road tax, subsidised electricity for EV charging, and a wide charging station network contributed to this surge.

Electric car registrations in Karnataka’s capital surged more than threefold in 2023 to 8,690 units, overtaking the growth witnessed in the other three cities, according to data from Jato Dynamics that Business Standard reviewed.

Bengaluru is not only embracing electric cars but also electric two-wheelers. The city, according to the data, has consistently held the top position in India for electric