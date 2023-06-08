Better roads, travel bug, flexible workspace drive up lifestyle SUV segment

In this section

BluSmart places order for 500 units of MG's ZS EV electric vehicle

BMW launches all-new sports car M2 in India at Rs 98 lakh: Details here

Volkswagen launches new trims of Virtus, Taigun with 1.5 ltr TSI EVO engine

FAME-II subsidy block: SMEV reaches out to govt for Rs 3K-crore rehab fund

Brokerages put medal to metal on Tata Motors stock, maintain bullish stance

Automakers to launch six new SUVs in India in next two years: Report

Honda names its upcoming SUV 'Elevate', to launch in India next month

Honda's latest midsize SUV to be launched on June 6; check features, price

Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

A young population keen to drive down to offbeat destinations that now boast better roads and are in the lap of nature, flexible workspace policies, and rising disposable incomes are giving a boost to lifestyle sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The segment, which includes models such as Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, has the latest entrant in the Maruti Jimny.

SUVs are the fastest-growing market, accounting for about 51 per cent of the total sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India. It has sub-segments such as entry SUVs, crossover and urban SUVs, and lifestyle SUVs. Now, the SUVs that are used for adventure and exploration have 4X4 driving ability, and are heavily customisable to suit buyers’ preferences. They typically fall under the category of lifestyle SUVs.

Saket Mehra, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, called lifestyle SUVs in India a “niche” segment with total sales of around 60,000 units

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com