Can the Honda-Nissan merger transform India's automotive landscape?

On Monday, Japanese car giants Honda and Nissan said they were in talks for a merger. If the deal goes through, the combine will become the third largest car company in the world, behind only Toyota and Volkswagen, selling more than 8.2 million vehicles a year. It would also result in the second big consolidation in the Japanese automotive industry after the Toyota-led alliance, which includes Suzuki, Subaru, and Mazda — Toyota holds minority stakes in the latter three.

These moves come against the backdrop of a shift in the global industry towards electric and hybrids, coinciding with the surge