Charging gaps keep EVs from becoming primary cars, says Maruti Suzuki

Electric cars are still not the primary car for a household and remain a second or third option due to insufficient public charging infrastructure, which fuels anxiety about vehicle range, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said on Friday night.

Moreover, the increase in the share of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the automobile industry's total passenger vehicle sales will plateau at some point as people's preferences change with time, he told reporters after launching the "Phantom Blaq" (black) edition of the Grand Vitara SUV.

