Home / Industry / Auto / Critical rare earth magnet importers look to invoke 'force majeure'

Critical rare earth magnet importers look to invoke 'force majeure'

Since April 4, around 35 importers in India have either not received any shipment of the magnets or have not been granted the import licences by China

The force majeure clause was widely invoked during the Covid-19 pandemic in India when supply chain disruptions were common across sectors

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Importers of critical rare earth magnets from China are consulting their legal teams on the possibility of invoking the “force majeure clause (FMC)” in their supply contracts with automobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). The move is aimed at shielding themselves from potential penalties that OEMs can impose under agreements if delivery failures lead to imminent production stoppages.
 
Since April 4 (when the US announced reciprocal import tariffs, triggering retaliatory action by China) around 35 importers in India have either not received any shipment of the magnets or have not been granted the import licences they applied for under China’s new
