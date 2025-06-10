Critical rare earth magnet importers look to invoke 'force majeure'

Importers of critical rare earth magnets from China are consulting their legal teams on the possibility of invoking the “force majeure clause (FMC)” in their supply contracts with automobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). The move is aimed at shielding themselves from potential penalties that OEMs can impose under agreements if delivery failures lead to imminent production stoppages.

Since April 4 (when the US announced reciprocal import tariffs, triggering retaliatory action by China) around 35 importers in India have either not received any shipment of the magnets or have not been granted the import licences they applied for under China’s new