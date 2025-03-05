Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / e-2W manufacturer Ultraviolette to bring 10 new products in 3 years

e-2W manufacturer Ultraviolette to bring 10 new products in 3 years

Auto majors like TVS Motor, Ferrari, Stellantis-backed EXOR N.V., apart from tech giant Qualcomm Ventures and Zoho Corporation, have invested in Ultraviolette

Ultraviolette bike, E-bike
Premium

Photo: X@UltravioletteEV

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangalore-based electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette, which unveiled its first e-scooter and a new motorcycle model on Wednesday, has already started shipments of its two-wheelers to European countries, a senior official said.
 
The two-wheeler startup also aims to bring 10 new products, including long-range cruiser bikes, in the next three years in India.
 
Speaking with Business Standard, Niraj Rajmohan, chief technology officer (CTO) and co-founder of Ultraviolette, said that they have so far invested $60 million in the company in research and development (R&D) as well as setting up manufacturing infrastructure. At present, they can make 10,000 two-wheelers a year, easily
Topics : Electric Vehicles Auto industry Zoho

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon