Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Electric three wheelers' sales pick up speed but a mixed bag overall

NITI Aayog FY26 goal: question marks on E2Ws, e-buses and passenger cars

Fire-safety norms for Li-ion battery could push up e-scooter prices by 10%
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s electric vehicle (EV) journey has so far been a mixed bag. Electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) are faltering and the penetration of electric buses is slowing down, while the jury is still out on whether the target for passenger cars can be met. But three-wheelers (excluding e-rickshaws) are likely to meet NITI Aayog’s target for FY26 both in terms of penetration and volume.

For the industry, the key factor in future growth is the new subsidy regime that is expected to replace the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II), which ends in April 2024.

Three years ago, it was E2Ws, which kicked off the EV revolution. But they have a penetration of

Also Read

Passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13% to 331,278 units in April: SIAM

20% cars sold in metros run on alternate fuels; sales doubled in last 3 yrs

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

Automobile dealers flag 'distress' if Diwali sales fail to dazzle

CHARGE+ZONE, Evnnovator partner with Mercedes-Benz for charging solution

Okaya to partner with IOC to install over 2,500 EV chargers across India

Commercial EV-maker Euler Motors raises Rs 120 cr in funding round

Developers seek to cash in on soaring EV sales with residential chargers

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Auto industry

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon