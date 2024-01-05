Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Electric vehicle penetration likely to fall short of govt's 2030 plan

Subsidy reduction has hit industry's estimate of 1.2 mn E2W sales in FY24

ola electric two wheeler ev
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government estimates that by FY29, electric two-wheeler sales will see a tenfold increase, reaching 10.5 million, up from the one million expected to be sold in FY24.

This will push up electric two-wheeler sales penetration from 6.1 per cent in FY24  to 37.8 per cent in FY29.
 
The projections are based on Bain Analysis and Climate Trends and it is on this basis that calculations for the proposed FAME-III subsidy requirement are being worked out.
 
The penetration is expected to hit 12.6 per cent in FY26, and 18.2 per cent in FY27.  The government expects the FAME-III subsidy to be

Also Read

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Auto retail sales up 9% in H1FY24; PVs, three-wheelers steal the show

Higher vols may drive Bajaj Auto's Q1 revenue; margins to expand: Analysts

Bajaj Auto zooms 5% to hit new high, tops Rs 5000 on BofA's double-upgrade

UK looks for greater share in India auto sector under FTA: Official

'EV sales in India to grow at 35%, annual volumes may cross 27 mn by 2032'

German automobile major Audi's sales jump 89% to reach 7,931 units in 2023

Swedish carmaker Volvo registers 31% jump in sales at 2,423 units in CY2023

Tesla planning to bring in smaller batteries for its India car: Report

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Auto industry Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon