Rs 500-crore EMPS 2024: Only 3.6% vehicle sales target achieved so far

The decrease in participation in the scheme has led to low sales numbers for the EV industry, which had been experiencing sustained growth since the launch of FAME in 2015

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

The Rs 500-crore Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, introduced by the Centre to provide incentives to the electric mobility industry, will conclude on July 31 with barely 3.6 per cent of the targeted vehicle sales achieved so far.
This is in stark contrast to the earlier flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which exceeded its sales targets.
 
According to data from the Ministry of Heavy Industry (MHI), only 13,499 of the 372,215 targeted vehicles have been sold under the EMPS scheme. 

The electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) category saw the highest sales, with 12,457 units

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

