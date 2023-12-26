EV industry set to end on its best sales year despite subsidy cuts

Despite subsidy cuts and regulatory changes, the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) witnessed a 45 per cent increase in 2023.

The sale of EVs reached 1.4 million units, compared to the previous year's 1 million. The EV market penetration in the country also rose from 4.8 per cent in CY22 to 6.3 per cent this year.

This year marked a reduction in subsidies for electric two-wheelers (e2W), a category that constitutes around 55 per cent of the overall EV sales.

Experts in the automotive industry attribute this surge to a shift in customer interest towards greener vehicles. This change is