EV launches in India to double in 2025, SUVs dominate new lineups

If SUVs (sport utility vehicles) were the flavour of 2024, EVs (electric vehicles) may turn out to be the big theme for 2025. Automakers are gearing up for some 15

to 20 EV launches in the coming year, doubling from a modest seven to eight in 2024. While industry leaders such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, and MG Motors are getting ready to roll out their wide range of EV models in the new year, luxury car makers are moving in that direction too. Many of these EVs are likely to be SUVs.