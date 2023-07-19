The revision in FAME II subsidy by the government has led to a steep price hike of about 21 per cent in electric two-wheelers across brands, said a report by JMK Research on Wednesday. Industry expects consumers to look for ICE counterparts or low-speed electric two-wheelers due to the surge in prices.In June 2023, the retail sales of high-speed electric two-wheelers in India amounted to 45,734 units--a significant month-on-month decline of over 55 per cent. Among the brands, market leader Ola Electric revised its prices up by 38 per cent, Ather Energy by 70 per cent, TVS iQube by 62 per cent and Ampere by 69 per cent.Prices soared after the government reduced FAME-II subsidy on electric two-wheelers registered on or after June 1 this year. For electric two-wheelers, the demand incentive is now Rs 10,000 per kilo watt hour. Earlier it was Rs 15,000 per kWh. Furthermore, the incentive cap has been scaled down from 40 per cent (before June 1, 2023) of the E2W’s ex-factory price to 15 per cent. Here is a look at how the prices changed after the FAME subsidy faded out and sales dipped in June owing to this.OUT OF CHARGE (TWO CHARTS) 21%Average price increase by EV OEMs55%Decline in sales in JuneChart 1: RISE IN PRICES OF E2WMajor ModelsPrice before June 1Price from June 1 Ola S199,999114,999 Ola S1 Pro124,999139,999 Ather 450X157,000165,000 TVS iQube98,564123,776 Ampere Primus109,900146,355 Ampere Magnus77,249104,900 Matter AERA143,999173,999 Okaya Freedum LI-269,99974,899 Okaya Faast114,000139,951 Okaya Faast F2T89,000107,923 Bajaj Chetak122,000144,000 Hop Leo HS75,00097,504 Hop Leo LS65,00084,360 Hop Lyf65,00075,000 In %CHART 2: EV BrandPrice IncreaseMoM sales drop in JuneOla Electric1438Ather570TVS iQube2662Matter Aera2169Ampere3569Okaya1788Bajaj Chetak1873Hop Electric2669 Source: JMK Research