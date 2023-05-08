FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

With electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturers agreeing to reimburse consumers for the “off-board chargers”, for which the latter have paid, the government is planning to release the halted subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) II to them.
Of the Rs 1,110 crore under suspension since the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) started its probe into the matter in February, Rs 823 crore will be released to four defaulters — Ather Energy, Ola Electric, TVS, and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida — within days, government sources told Business Standard.
Ola, which will receive Rs 367 crore, is in line to get the highest payout from the MHI. It will be followed by around Rs 275 crore for Ather. TVS is likely to get Rs 153 crore, while the subsidy bill to be settled for Hero MotoCorp will be Rs 28 crore.
