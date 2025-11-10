Monday, November 10, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / CV sales rise 17.7% in October on GST cuts and festive demand boost

CV sales rise 17.7% in October on GST cuts and festive demand boost

India's commercial vehicle market logged its best post-pandemic retail growth in over two years as GST cuts, freight recovery, and festive buying lifted demand across segments

On the electrification front, EV registrations crossed the two-lakh mark for the first time, driven by strong adoption of electric three-wheelers and small commercial EVs — marking a record month for the broader EV segment. | Representative Image

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

India’s commercial vehicle (CV) market saw a strong festive recovery in October 2025, with retail sales rising 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 107,841 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
 
It was the strongest post-pandemic retail performance in over two years, driven by GST rate cuts, replacement demand, and a revival in freight and infrastructure activity.
 
The overall commercial vehicle retail sales during the 42-day festive period between Dussehra and Diwali in 2025 rose 15 per cent year-on-year to 1,39,586 units as per FADA data.
