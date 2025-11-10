CV sales rise 17.7% in October on GST cuts and festive demand boost

India’s commercial vehicle (CV) market saw a strong festive recovery in October 2025, with retail sales rising 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 107,841 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

It was the strongest post-pandemic retail performance in over two years, driven by GST rate cuts , replacement demand, and a revival in freight and infrastructure activity.

The overall commercial vehicle retail sales during the 42-day festive period between Dussehra and Diwali in 2025 rose 15 per cent year-on-year to 1,39,586 units as per FADA data.