Festival fillip: Car dealerships see four-fold increase in footfall

Automobile dealers are hoping that this festival season will usher in a turnaround in fortunes, following muted sales over the past two months.

Footfall at car showrooms has increased by almost four-fold in the first week of October, a festival month that typically begins with Dussehra and culminates in Diwali.

Dealer sources claimed that enquiries and bookings are up 3-4 times compared to the past

2-3 months.

If the initial signs are anything to go by, the festival season is off to a robust start. Dealers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) indicate this festival season could be better