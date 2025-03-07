Friday, March 07, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / From Hyundai to Maruti, hefty discounts bring car buyers back to showrooms

From Hyundai to Maruti, hefty discounts bring car buyers back to showrooms

Benefits in March range from Rs 35,000-4 lakh price cuts on various models

Cars
Premium

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Soma Roychowdhury (name changed) is considering replacing her nine-year-old Honda Jazz with a compact SUV.
 
“I would wait till the markets improve so that I can liquidate some mutual funds to make a down payment. Also, once I have the appraisal letter, it will be easier to take a call as I will have clarity on my disposable income,” said this mid-level HR executive at a Mumbai-based firm.
 
Many like her are deferring their car purchases, and to lure these customers to the showroom, dealerships and auto majors are offering huge discounts in March.
 
With passenger vehicle retail sales falling
Topics : car buyers Passenger Vehicles Hyundai Motor India automobile industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon