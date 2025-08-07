Govt body NRDC suggests mandatory policy framework for zero emissions

An organisation under the Ministry of Science and Technology has recommended a portion of a vehicle manufacturer’s annual sales, to be set each year, should be zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

The National Research Defence Council (NRDC), a body which is under the Ministry of Science and Technology and which, with the Ministry of Heavy Industries, works on environmental solutions, in its report released on Wednesday, has made the proposal, which is in line with the government considering a shift in its policy framework for increasing electric-vehicle (EV) penetration by moving from incentive-based support and subsidies under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Electric