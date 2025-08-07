Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Govt body NRDC suggests mandatory policy framework for zero emissions

Govt body NRDC suggests mandatory policy framework for zero emissions

ZEV credits will be calculated based on the difference between the ZEV-mandated requirements and the number of vehicles sold by the manufacturer

Electric Vehicles
premium

If the difference is positive, each additional ZEV sold will earn one credit. Those who fall short of their target will have a deficit. | File Image: Electric Vehicles

Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An organisation under the Ministry of Science and Technology has recommended a portion of a vehicle manufacturer’s annual sales, to be set each year, should be zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).
 
The National Research Defence Council (NRDC), a body which is under the Ministry of Science and Technology and which, with the Ministry of Heavy Industries, works on environmental solutions, in its report released on Wednesday, has made the proposal, which is in line with the government considering a shift in its policy framework for increasing electric-vehicle (EV) penetration by moving from incentive-based support and subsidies under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing  Electric
Topics : Carbon emissions Electric vehicles in India Green energy
