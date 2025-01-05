Business Standard

Govt to give 80% subsidy for EV fast chargers under PM E-Drive scheme

Subsidy to support 72,300 fast charging stations across the country

electric vehicle ev
Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The central government will provide an 80 per cent or higher subsidy (which could increase to 100 per cent in exceptional cases) on the upstream infrastructure required to set up electric public fast charging stations across the country under the Rs 2,000 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM eDRIVE) scheme (which replaced the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of [Hybrid &] Electric Vehicles in India schemes).
 
According to draft guidelines from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), the subsidy will support 48,400 fast chargers for electric two- and three-wheelers (with Rs 581 crore earmarked), 22,100 for electric
Topics : Electric Vehicles central government scheme

