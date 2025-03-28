Friday, March 28, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How the auto component industry is gearing up for Trump's 25% tariffs

How the auto component industry is gearing up for Trump's 25% tariffs

Indian auto component companies say fear the US could grant selective relaxations to certain countries which could adversely impact them

car manufacturing, cars, auto industry
Premium

Auto component players point out that the scope of the tariff will depend on the list of automotive parts and vehicles to be published. Image: Bloomberg

Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Indian auto component companies say that while their competitive position may not change with a flat 25 per cent tariff on components, they fear the US could grant selective relaxations to certain countries, which could adversely impact them.
 
They have conveyed to the government that the demand for automobiles in the US could slump due to the steep tariff hike, as passenger cars become more expensive. This could hurt India’s overall auto component exports. 
 
Auto component manufacturers are banking on the swift conclusion of
Topics : Trump tariffs Auto industry Auto industry India Auto Components Auto component makers

