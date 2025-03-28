How the auto component industry is gearing up for Trump's 25% tariffs

Indian auto component companies say that while their competitive position may not change with a flat 25 per cent tariff on components, they fear the US could grant selective relaxations to certain countries, which could adversely impact them.

They have conveyed to the government that the demand for automobiles in the US could slump due to the steep tariff hike, as passenger cars become more expensive. This could hurt India's overall auto component exports.

Auto component manufacturers are banking on the swift conclusion of