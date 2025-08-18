Monday, August 18, 2025 | 12:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Siam makes a case for N1 commercial vehicles' inclusion in PM E-DRIVE

Siam makes a case for N1 commercial vehicles' inclusion in PM E-DRIVE

Their inclusion is vital for reducing carbon emissions, strengthening energy security, improving operational cost efficiency, and supporting small businesses

electric truck, e-truck
premium

The letter drew attention to the fact that N1 electric vehicles had earlier been supported.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has urged the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) to bring N1 category commercial vehicles (CVs) — those that weigh less than 3.5 tonnes — under the PM E-Drive scheme for electric trucks.
 
Their inclusion is vital for reducing carbon emissions, strengthening energy security, improving operational cost efficiency, and supporting small businesses, it said.
 
Siam, which represents all major automobile makers in India, had written a letter to the MHI on April 17, 2025, in this regard, Business Standard has learnt.
 
Siam wrote, “We are writing to request for the inclusion of N1 category
Topics : automobile industry Siam Niti Aayog
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon