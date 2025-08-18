Siam makes a case for N1 commercial vehicles' inclusion in PM E-DRIVE

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has urged the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) to bring N1 category commercial vehicles (CVs) — those that weigh less than 3.5 tonnes — under the PM E-Drive scheme for electric trucks.

Their inclusion is vital for reducing carbon emissions, strengthening energy security, improving operational cost efficiency, and supporting small businesses, it said.

Siam, which represents all major automobile makers in India, had written a letter to the MHI on April 17, 2025, in this regard, Business Standard has learnt.

Siam wrote, “We are writing to request for the inclusion of N1 category