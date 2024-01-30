Sensex (    %)
                        
Incumbents strike back: How will electric 2W game play out for Ola, others?

There is indeed a lot of the race left. Electric, for all the hype, is just about 15 per cent of the scooter market. So, what is on the cards?

Ev-scooter, hero
Premium

Sohini DasShine JacobDeepak Patel Mumbai/Chennai/Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) of Hero MotoCorp, said in Jaipur last week that the company was going to step up its presence in electric vehicles by launching three e-scooters by Decem­ber this year — one each in “mid”, “affordable”, and “business-to-business” segments.

Currently, India’s largest two-wheeler maker sells only one electric scooter, Vida, which was launched in October 2022.

Hero will also open EV-exclusive stores, each spread over 500 square feet, but will not confine its electric two-wheelers to these; they will also be sold at its revamped stores and premium showrooms.

With this, it is clear Hero is not content

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

