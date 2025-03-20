Italian super-luxury carmaker Lamborghini's India drive: Catch them young

Italian super-luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini, which reported record revenues surpassing 3 billion euros in 2024, is optimistic about the Indian market, noting a growing base of young buyers unlike its European counterparts.

India ranks sixth in the Asia-Pacific region for Lamborghini.

Having sold 113 units in India in 2024, the company has a positive outlook for 2025 given its strong order bank.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) said they have a “solid order bank of one and a half years on average”.

“We have had a very solid run in India, a record year, and we are