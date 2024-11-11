LNG trucks in India: Pvt sector entry sparks change, but challenges remain

As India presents its credentials at the 29th edition of the United Nations Cli­mate Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, this week, its heavy-duty transport sector, the biggest source of emissions in transportation, will be top of the mind for many who are looking for a shift from diesel to liquefied natural gas, or LNG, fuelling the country’s march towards Net Zero by 2070.

The idea is not new. State-run Petronet LNG, India’s biggest LNG importer, has harboured plans of using the fuel in the transport sector for the past six years. But lack of government incentives and resistance from small