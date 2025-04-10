Luxury car sales off to a good start in 2025 despite macro headwinds

The first quarter of calendar 2025 started off on a good note for luxury car sales, after 2024–25 ended on a high note with around 51,000 cars sold during the year—the highest ever. The industry was optimistic about 2026 growth but pointed out that the growth rate would be moderate this year due to general sentiments amidst geopolitical and financial market turmoil.

As such, the overall luxury car market has grown by around 3 per cent in 2024–25 to cross the 50,000 mark.

Speaking to Business Standard, Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India, said that